Family pay tribute to Rotherham motorbike crash victim
- Published
A motorcyclist who died following a collision in Rotherham has been formally named by police.
Lee Bowling, 37, died after his red Lexmoto motorbike collided with a traffic light on Herringthopre Valley Road at 23:40 GMT on 4 April.
Mr Bowling suffered serious injuries and died shortly after in hospital.
His family described him as a "devoted" family man and appealed for anyone with information about the collision to contact police.
In a statement Mr Bowling's family said his death had turned their lives "upside down".
They said he had been a polite man who would do anything for anyone.
"Lee was a devoted family man, partner and dad to three children. Lee has always had a passion for motorbikes, and he's always been a very carful rider.
"We are asking if anyone knows anything from this night, whether it be big or small, please come forward and give us the closure we all need."
South Yorkshire Police said the force was continuing to try to trace the driver of an unknown silver vehicle that was in the area at the time, who may have seen Mr Bowling prior to the collision.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.