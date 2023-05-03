Sheffield's Def Leppard announce hometown show at Leadmill
Def Leppard have announced they will play "an incredibly intimate hometown" show at Sheffield's Leadmill.
The rock group will perform to an 850-strong crowd at the venue on 19 May, before embarking on a European tour, which opens at Bramall Lane on 22 May.
Formed in Sheffield in 1976, the band said a portion of the ticket sales would go to the Music Venue Trust's work to support grassroot venues.
Lead singer Joe Elliott said it promised to be a "very special" night.
"Sheffield is in the very DNA of this band," he said.
"We are ecstatic to be starting the European leg of our world tour at home at Bramall Lane [and] when thinking of a warm-up, it made sense to do a special set at The Leadmill, in the city where it all started.
"We know there are a lot of small music venues struggling across the UK, so we wanted to give back to what gave to us."
He said the net proceeds from the evening would go directly to Music Venue Trust "in an effort to keep UK clubs alive".
Ben Hartley, from the Leadmill, said the show - Def Leppard's first at the venue - would add "another chapter to Sheffield's musical history".
"The fact that a local act that has gone on to play stadiums across the world is willing to come back home and support us in a time of need - as well as thousands of other integral grassroots venues across the UK- speaks volumes of their character," he added.
Mark Davyd, CEO and founder of the Music Venue Trust, said: "The UK's grassroots music venues are facing an incredibly tough year, currently one is permanently closing every week.
"It's going to take a huge collective effort to turn that around and it's so important that artists get involved and lead the fight we need to stop closures."
The Leadmill gig will coincide with the release of the band's record, Drastic Symphonies, on 19 May.
It also comes after drummer Rick Allen was attacked outside a hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in March.
Allen, who lost an arm in a car accident in 1984, recently told fans on Instagram: "Thank you all so very much for all of your love and support over the last month. I am still recovering and getting my mind and body ready for the upcoming Def Leppard tour."
