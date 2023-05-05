Sheffield City Council's Labour leader Terry Fox resigns ahead of election result
The Labour leader of Sheffield City Council, Terry Fox, has announced he is to resign with "immediate effect".
Mr Fox has led the council since 2021 but has been under pressure to stand down in the wake of a critical report into the city's tree-felling saga.
An internal report seen by the BBC said a campaign improvement board would be "overseeing [Labour] group matters for the foreseeable future" in Sheffield.
The news comes ahead of the authority's election results being announced.
Sheffield is one of a number of areas in the country under the control of a campaign improvement board (CIB) set up by the national Labour Party, the leaked report revealed.
Labour currently hold 39 of the 84 seats in Sheffield and has been in a three-way coalition with the Liberal Democrats and Green Party in recent months having lost overall control of the council in 2021.
In an email addressed to his Labour Group "comrades", Mr Fox said: "The last two years have seen Sheffield Labour Group navigate unchartered waters, first with the co-operative agreement and then the committee system, as the largest group in a council with no overall control.
"But by working together, respecting each other and supporting everyone, we have delivered on our pledges, delivered balanced budgets and delivered for Sheffield."
He added that it had been an "honour and privilege" to serve as leader and said he would continue as councillor for the Manor Castle ward.
This is a perfect example of local versus national issues when people go out to elect their councils.
Labour might well be taking control of authorities across the country - but in Sheffield they are losing their leader.
It sounds like Terry Fox is being asked, nicely at first, to resign. Then Labour nationally says it will pick the Labour Group Leader in Sheffield.
This all comes before a vote is even counted in Sheffield - the timing is interesting. Labour seems keen to get ahead of this before the story becomes one about them failing to take control of the city. They need four seats to fully control Sheffield - they're not confident they can do it.
In March, the publication of a report into the council's handling of the tree-felling work prompted called for Mr Fox to resign.
Thousands of trees were felled as part of a £2.2bn street improvement project, sparking public anger and protests.
The independent inquiry into the controversial saga was drawn up by former UN humanitarian chief Sir Mark Lowcock.
It found that Sheffield City Council's actions "amounted to a serious and sustained failure of strategic leadership" and said it had been "dishonest".
The leaked report cited the saga as one of the reasons the party has been failing locally after losing its majority on the council in 2021.
Labour is expected to decide who will take over from Mr Fox in the coming weeks.
The report said "the CIB will continue to advise the Sheffield Labour Group on governance, candidate selection, campaign planning/execution and oversee adherence to the councillor/candidate contracts."
It is understood that other appointments will also be made and overseen by Labour's National Executive Committee.
Mr Fox became leader following Julie Dore who stepped down after about a decade at the helm. He has been a councillor for 22 years over three separate terms.
