Miliband 'deeply concerned' about Lloyds Woodlands bank closure
Former Labour Party leader Ed Miliband has said he is "deeply concerned" about the closure of the last bank in a village near Doncaster.
Lloyds Banking Group announced its Woodlands bank would close in September due to changing consumer habits around how people use banking services.
The Labour MP for Doncaster North said the branch provided an "essential service" for residents in the village.
Lloyds Bank said visits to the branch had "fallen over recent years".
Local councillors for the Adwick and Carcroft Ward, in which Woodlands lies, also joined calls to prevent the closure to the branch on Great North Road, stating it would impact the "digitally excluded and local vulnerable populations".
The banking group previously announced the closure of 18 Halifax sites and 22 Lloyds sites across the country between April and June, stating the rise of internet banking meant fewer customers were using High Street branches.
Mr Miliband said: "Local businesses have told me that they're concerned about the impact it will have on their business banking and I've spoken to some elderly residents who tell me that they will find it difficult to travel to the city centre to access a bank.
"I have written to the group's chief executive to ask for this decision to be reconsidered and have offered to meet with him to discuss the impact that this closure will have on local people."
A Lloyds Bank spokesperson said: "Visits to our Woodlands Doncaster branch have fallen over recent years, as many customers now choose to bank digitally.
"When the branch closes in September, customers can continue to bank in person with us at High Street, Doncaster branch, or the local Post Office on Great North Road."
