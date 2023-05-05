Local elections 2023: Sheffield council remains in no overall control
- Published
Sheffield City Council remains under no overall control after its three coalition parties all failed to gain ground in the local elections.
Labour and the Green Party traded a seat but no others changed hands as the Liberal Democrats held all their wards.
Labour, whose leader Terry Fox resigned on Friday, remain on 39 seats, four short of a majority. The Lib Dems have 29 and the Greens have 14.
The three parties have shared power since last year.
Keir Starmer's party had hoped to regain power in Sheffield, where it enjoyed a majority on the council for a decade before losing full control in 2021.
Their only gain came in Sharrow and Nether Edge, which had previously been held by the Green Party. But the Greens gained Hillsborough from Labour, leaving the local authority in political stasis.
Before the results were declared, Mr Fox announced he was resigning with "immediate effect".
An internal report seen by the BBC said a campaign improvement board set up by the national Labour Party would be "overseeing group matters for the foreseeable future" in Sheffield.
The council said turnout in the city was 31.81%.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.