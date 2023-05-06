Sheffield: Man seriously hurt after being hit by car
A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Sheffield.
The crash, involving a Hyundai, happened at 10:45 BST on Friday on the A61 Chesterfield Road, near Heeley Retail Park.
Officers said the 69-year-old was in a serious condition in hospital.
The driver stopped and was helping officers with their inquiries, South Yorkshire Police said.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact police.
