Woman held on suspicion of man's murder in Barnsley
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a house in Barnsley.
The 38-year-old victim was found at a property on Springwood Road in the Hoyland area at about 06:30 BST on Saturday.
South Yorkshire Police said an investigation had been launched to establish the circumstances around the man's death.
The arrested woman, 48, remains in custody, the force said.
