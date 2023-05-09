Sheffield murder inquiry launched as man dies after assault
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Sheffield.
Emergency services were called to Smelter Wood Drive, in Woodhouse, at about 13:00 BST on Monday after reports a 19-year-old man had been assaulted.
South Yorkshire Police said the man was found with critical injuries and died at the scene.
A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but later released without charge, the force said.
Det Ch Insp Andrea Bowell has appealed for anyone with information, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area to contact the force and urged people not to speculate about the incident online.
"The significant presence of emergency services in the area yesterday afternoon will undoubtedly have caused concern among the local community," she said.
"Please be assured that we are working hard to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident and to identify those who may have been involved.
"In this early stage of our investigation, please be mindful of what is shared on social media - a family is now grieving an awful loss, and our commitment must be to ensure that we complete as thorough an investigation for those loved ones."
