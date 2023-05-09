Darfield cat killed by dogs deliberately sent into garden
- Published
A cat was killed in front of its owner by two dogs deliberately let into its garden, police have said.
Moments earlier, at about 21:20 BST on Wednesday, three men were seen walking three dogs on leads in West Street, in the Darfield area of Barnsley.
The group approached a gate, let two of the dogs off their leads and allowed them to enter the garden, police said.
The cat, named Loki, died shortly after the attack, South Yorkshire Police added.
A force spokesperson said: "The occupier opened their door to see the end of the attack on their pet."
After the attack, the men ran off with the third dog. The two dogs involved in the attack then followed, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.