Ornate and rare jewellery stolen in Clifton Park Museum raid

Items stolen from Clifton Park MuseumCLIFTON PARK MUSEUM
Police said the items taken were of "historical significance"

Historically-significant necklaces and bangles are among jewellery stolen from a Rotherham museum, police say.

The items, part of an Indian artefacts exhibit, were taken from Clifton Park Museum overnight between 13 and 14 April.

South Yorkshire Police said thieves had forced entry to the site and taken the items, which were "extremely rare and of historical significance".

The force asked anyone with information to get in contact.

