Sheffield man dies four days after being hit by car
- Published
A man has died four days after being left with life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a car in Sheffield.
The crash happened outside Heeley Retail Park, on the A61 Chesterfield Road, at about 10:45 BST on Friday.
The pedestrian, 69, was taken to hospital and placed on life support, but that was later switched off and he died on Tuesday evening, police said.
The driver of the car stopped at the scene and was helping police with their inquiries, officers added.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who has dashcam footage of the collision, which involved a blue Hyundai i30, has been asked to contact South Yorkshire Police.
