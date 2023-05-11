Sheffield: Study to investigate impact of carbon monoxide on the brain
Thousands of people potentially suffering from carbon monoxide (CO) exposure, could be helped by a new £615,000 study, experts have said.
Scientists in Sheffield have been awarded the money to investigate the effects of low-level exposure to CO.
Previous research has focused on high-level exposure, but little is known about the impact of smaller doses, Sheffield Hallam University said.
They said the research aimed to "address that knowledge gap".
CO is an odourless, colourless gas produced by incomplete burning of carbon-based fuels, including gas, oil, wood and coal.
The gas is harmful because it displaces oxygen from red blood cells, resulting in damage to major organs.
Researchers at the university said the study would look at low-doses of CO encountered by people on a daily basis from air pollution and day-to-day routines.
'Thousands suffering unknowingly'
The lead scientist on the Sheffield study, Dr Mari Herigstad, said it would look at the effects of CO on the "adult and developing brain" and would help to determine how low-level CO affects the structure and function of the brain "from embryo to adulthood".
Dr Herigstad said the study's findings could provide "a better understanding of how low-level CO causes and contributes to disease".
She said the data generated could "inform prevention strategies, and identify potential routes for treatment".
Adrian McConnell, chief executive of the CO Research Trust, said carbon monoxide was "a massive public health issue".
Mr McConnell said the Sheffield Hallam project had the potential "to help thousands of people who may be suffering from CO exposure, unknowingly".
