Neil Skinner disappearance: Appeal for missing Loch Dochard walker
Police have issued a fresh appeal for information about a missing walker, a year on since he was last seen.
Neil Skinner, 72, from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, was last seen camping close to Loch Dochard in Argyll and Bute on 8 May 2022.
He remains missing despite extensive searches and police have urged anyone with information to get in touch.
Last year Mr Skinner's family said they were "desperately seeking answers" about what happened to him.
He is described as 5ft 8in (1.72m) tall with short, white hair, a white goatee beard and glasses.
At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a green jacket and grey walking trousers.
'Incredibly difficult time'
Insp Lee Page from Police Scotland said: "Neil has now been missing for a year and we know what a difficult period this has been for his family and friends.
"We have kept in regular contact with his family during what has been an incredibly difficult time for them and we will continue to support them in any way we can."
He said any new information would be "investigated fully".
