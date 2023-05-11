Sheffield United victory parade: Road closures for open top bus celebrations
Sheffield United supporters will gather later to celebrate players and staff as part of the club's promotion parade.
The Blades sealed automatic promotion back to the Premier League last month after two years in the Championship.
A number of roads are to be closed while an open-top bus makes its way through the city's streets ahead of a reception at the town hall.
The bus will leave the team's Bramall Lane ground at 17:30 BST and arrive at the town hall about an hour later.
Thousands of fans are expected to turn out on Surrey Street, where the players will get off the bus and celebrate in front of supporters.
Road closures and approximate times are:
- Bramall Lane - from 16:30
- Eyre Street Roundabout - 17:15 until 18:10
- Eyre Street - 17:15 until 18:45
- Arundel Gate - 17:15 until 18:45
All roads are expected to be open by 19:00, Sheffield City Council said.
