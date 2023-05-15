Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Protection from demolition plan laid out
A planning measure to safeguard a mothballed South Yorkshire airport from demolition is to be considered.
Council members are due to decide on Friday whether the special order will be applied to Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA).
The Article 4 Direction would mean any proposals to demolish buildings would be subject to a full planning application and assessment.
Owners Peel L&P cited financial concerns for the November 2022 closure.
A public consultation on the Article 4 move received overwhelming support, with 96% of 271 respondents being in favour.
A report following the consultation highlighted the benefits the airport offered to Doncaster's residents.
These included ease of access to an international airport, direct economic value from jobs and businesses and growth in trade and tourism.
The report will be presented to councillor Nigel Ball, Doncaster Council's portfolio holder for public health, leisure, culture and planning.
It recommends the Article 4 Direction is passed.
Doncaster Council is also currently in negotiations with Peel Group over the possibility of a leasehold arrangement.
This would allow the council to run the airport while the site was still owned by Peel.
