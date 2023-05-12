Carlo Giannini stabbing: Family seek answers one year on
- Published
The family of a pizza chef who was stabbed to death a year ago have said they "can't give themselves peace because that cruel hand is still free".
Carlo Giannini, 34, was found dead in Manor Fields Park in Sheffield on 12 May 2022.
The Giannini family, who live in Italy and Germany, said they were desperate for answers on how and why he died.
Det Ch Insp Becky Hodgman of South Yorkshire Police said it was her "most challenging case" in terms of evidence.
It is believed Mr Giannini entered the park at 01:08 BST on 12 May but his movements up to his death were unknown.
Police are treating his death as murder but despite a number of arrests, no-one has been charged.
In a new statement in a bid to get answers, the family described Mr Giannini as a "great talent, a good heart."
They said: "A year has passed since that night between May 11 and 12 2022. One hit with a cold blade and everything stopped. We can't give ourselves peace because that cruel hand is still free."
The family added: "Carlo is no longer with us, he no longer calls us, he doesn't make us laugh with his jokes and he no longer tells us about his days at work and his dreams to come true.
"But even if he never comes back he has the right to have justice."
DCI Hodgman said the strongest chance of solving the case was "people coming forward to speak to us."
"I've been working on major crime units for five-and-a-half years now and this is the most challenging case I have had in terms of evidence available."
The officer added: "Even if you've got a bit of information you may think is irrelevant, it might be a really small piece in a bigger puzzle, which may be vital in identifying and locating Carlo's killer."
