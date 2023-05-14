Sheffield Botanical Gardens to host tree festival
A celebration of trees and woodlands will take place at Sheffield Botanical Gardens next weekend.
The annual Sheffield Tree Fayre will take place from 10:00 BST to 16:00 BST on Saturday 20 May.
There will be wood craft stalls, guided tree walks and "forest school" activities, organisers said.
Lisa Firth, from Sheffield City Council, said the free event "aims to bring together everyone in the city who is passionate about trees".
Ms Firth, the authority's director of sports, libraries and leisure, added: "We know how valued our parks, woodlands and green spaces are and this is a chance to learn more about how we manage our existing trees and plant new trees where they are needed."
The event is organised by the council's community forestry team. Members will be on hand to talk with visitors about their work.
