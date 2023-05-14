Adam Abdul-Basit death: Two teenagers charged with murder
Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Sheffield.
Adam Abdul-Basit, 19, was attacked in Smelter Wood Drive, Woodhouse, on Monday afternoon and died at the scene.
A post-mortem examination revealed he was killed by a single stab wound to the chest.
Two 17-year-old boys, who cannot be identified because of their ages, are due to appear at Sheffield Youth Court on Monday.
A third teenager arrested as part of the investigation has been released on bail, South Yorkshire Police said.
