Sheffield's Pound's Park closes for two weeks for final works

Pound's ParkSheffield City Council
By Andrew Barton
BBC News

A new city centre play area and public space which opened in Sheffield in April has been closed for two weeks.

Pound's Park was built on the site of a former fire station and named after the city's first Chief Fire Officer, Supt John Charles Pound.

It was opened earlier than planned so it could be used over the Easter break.

Sheffield City Council said it was now closed to allow work to be completed on water play features and toilet facilities.

Sheffield City Council
Pound's Park has been named after Sheffield's first Chief Fire Officer, Supt John Charles Pound

Sean McClean, director of regeneration and development, said the work included "finishing up connecting the utilities and associated works".

"When we opened it up in April we explained we would need to close it for a few weeks at some point in the future," he said.

"It has been fantastic to see so many people of all ages enjoying Pound's Park in recent weeks."

The council has apologised for any inconvenience to anyone who was planning to use the park in the coming weeks.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.