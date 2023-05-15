Sheffield's Pound's Park closes for two weeks for final works
- Published
A new city centre play area and public space which opened in Sheffield in April has been closed for two weeks.
Pound's Park was built on the site of a former fire station and named after the city's first Chief Fire Officer, Supt John Charles Pound.
It was opened earlier than planned so it could be used over the Easter break.
Sheffield City Council said it was now closed to allow work to be completed on water play features and toilet facilities.
Sean McClean, director of regeneration and development, said the work included "finishing up connecting the utilities and associated works".
"When we opened it up in April we explained we would need to close it for a few weeks at some point in the future," he said.
"It has been fantastic to see so many people of all ages enjoying Pound's Park in recent weeks."
The council has apologised for any inconvenience to anyone who was planning to use the park in the coming weeks.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.