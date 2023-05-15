Adam Abdul-Basit stabbing: Two teenagers in court on murder charge
Two 17-year-old boys have appeared in court charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Sheffield.
Adam Abdul-Basit, 19, was attacked in Smelter Wood Drive, Woodhouse, on 8 May and died at the scene.
A post-mortem examination revealed he was killed by a single stab wound to the chest.
Two teenagers, who cannot be named because of their ages, were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 17 May.
South Yorkshire Police previously said a third teenager arrested as part of the investigation had been released on bail.
