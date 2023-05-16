Sheffield mounted officers visit ex-police worker on 105th birthday
Two police horses have paid a surprise visit to a woman in her nursing home to celebrate her 105th birthday.
Lorna Kilham previously worked for South Yorkshire Police alongside her husband Cyril, who was a sergeant with the mounted department.
The couple loved horses, the force said, so officers decided to visit Ms Kilham at her Sheffield care home to mark her birthday on Saturday.
Sgt Collette Pitcher said it was a "great day" for residents and staff.
Ms Kilham worked at the former force headquarters at Snig Hill in Sheffield and at West Bar police station, which closed in 2011.
To mark her 100th birthday in 2018, she was visited by mounted police officers and horses including PH Stockbridge.
PH Stocksbridge, a grey horse similar to the animal that Ms Kilham's husband rode, returned to visit her again on her 105th birthday at the Glen Private Nursing Home.
PC Lindsay Glassup and PH Hoyland, ridden by PC Phil Reed, also joined the party.
"Our horses bring a smile to everyone's face, they're all cheeky chaps who love a fuss," Sgt Pitcher said.
"To be able to visit Lorna and help her celebrate her birthday was great."
