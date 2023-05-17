Sheffield City Council: Labour's Tom Hunt elected as new leader
Labour's Tom Hunt has been elected as the new leader of Sheffield City Council.
He was voted in at the authority's AGM on Wednesday after securing 38 votes in support. There were 28 against and 14 abstentions.
Mr Hunt, who has been a councillor since 2022, was named as leader of the Sheffield Labour group on Tuesday.
He will succeed Labour's Terry Fox, who stood down on 5 May ahead of the local election results being announced.
In a statement Mr Hunt said it was "an honour" to be elected to lead the council.
"We are a brilliant city with a rich heritage and a hopeful future," he said.
"We have huge potential, but face significant challenges and I do not underestimate the task at hand.
"While the votes cast on 4 May gave no single party a majority, no-one voted for inaction, and Labour will serve the people of Sheffield and work to deliver the commitments we made to the electorate."
Following the election earlier this month, Labour has 39 of the city's 84 seats - four short of a majority - the Liberal Democrats 29 and the Greens 14. The city has one Conservative councillor and one independent.
Mr Hunt said that during his tenure he would focus on the cost-of-living crisis, public transport, securing new investment in the city and working to tackle the "climate emergency".
He added: "We will ensure politics in Sheffield is conducted to the highest standards in an open, transparent way. It's time to get to work, and to deliver for our brilliant city."
Labour's Fran Belbin has been elected as the deputy leader.
