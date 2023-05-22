Doncaster boy, 1, meets bin crew heroes in surprise visit
A one-year-old boy who is a super-fan of the crew who collect bins down his street every fortnight has been given a surprise tour of their wagon.
Harry spends every other Wednesday morning standing at his Doncaster living room window waiting for the truck to arrive to wave at the crew.
After a year of watching them through the window, Harry was finally invited into the lorry's cab.
Mum Hannah said he was "really brave" and was given presents by the crew.
Hannah had contacted Doncaster Council to tell them about how her son looked forward to the fortnightly visits from the high-vis clad team who emptied the family's blue recycling bin.
"We often hear the lorry reversing up the lane and all the lights and things and we stand in the window and wave," she said.
"All the crew, they stop and tell each other that Harry is in the window and they all wave back to him, and it's just gone from there."
After months of visits to their street and countless waves, the Suez bin crew decided to buy Harry his own hard hat, high-vis jacket and gloves.
As part of their most recent visit, Harry was also able to have a tour of the cab and try out some of the lights.
Hannah said while Harry was a little scared of truck's noise, he enjoyed the surprise.
"He sat on the chair, driving the wheel and looking at the lights," she said.
Wayne Smales, from Suez, said the crew had seen Harry on so many occasions waving at them that they wanted to do something for him.
The crew showed him around the truck's cab and also gave him a dustbin wagon toy complete with its own miniature blue bin as a memento of the special day.
"Every time we collect here, he's always at the window waving. We always have a chat with him," he added.
