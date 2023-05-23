Man stabbed and several injured in brawl outside Dinnington pub
- Published
A man was stabbed and several others were injured during a brawl outside a baby shower at a South Yorkshire pub.
South Yorkshire Police said four men were arrested following violent disorder in the car park of The Gallows in Dinnington on Saturday evening.
Officers were called to reports of a large group fighting outside the pub in Hangsman Lane at 19.40 BST.
A man in his 40s suffered stab wounds which were not life-threatening, the force said.
The men arrested were:
- A 30-year-old from Rotherham on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and violent disorder
- A 21-year-old from Doncaster on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm
- A 51-year-old from Rotherham on suspicion of violent disorder
- A 26-year-old from Doncaster on suspicion of violent disorder.
Police said they were "keen to hear from anyone who was present" at the baby shower or who may hold information about those involved in the fight.
The pub closed following the violence and reopened on Sunday evening.
In a post on Facebook, it said staff had been "working hard to get our much loved pub back into its working state" following "a series of incidents that happened outside and around" the premises.
One customer commented under the post: "It was a scary time last night and we thought you and the staff handled themselves well."
Another said they "can't quite believe" what happened, adding: "Not something you expect to happen when you go for a night at the pub."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.