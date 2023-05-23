Witnesses sought as man dies in Sheffield crash
A man who suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a car in Sheffield several weeks ago has died.
The 46-year-old pedestrian was struck by a black VW Passat on Hoyle Street, near the Shalesmoor tram stop, on 29 April just before 23:00 BST.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed he has since died and his family are being offered specialist support.
The force has asked any witnesses who saw what happened, or motorists with dashcam footage, to come forward.
A spokesperson confirmed the driver of the car involved did stop at the scene and added there had been no arrests so far.
