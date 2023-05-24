Sheffield Hallam University offers fully paid sports scholarship
A university is offering a fully-funded scholarship for students from underrepresented groups to take a Masters degree.
Sheffield Hallam University is offering the place on the two-year strength and conditioning (S&C) coaching course.
The university said it is aimed at people from a "culturally diverse background or with a disability".
Only four UK universities offer the scheme in partnership with the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS).
Course leader Dr Steve Thompson said the university was "extremely proud" to be offering the place.
"Higher education can present many barriers for all students, but these are often more apparent for those students with protected characteristics," he said.
"This scholarship will go a long way to break some of these barriers and provide one student with a big leap into the S&C industry."
The university said the course "prepares individuals for a career in strength and conditioning and challenges students to evaluate the physical elements of sport performance and health, implement tailored strength and conditioning and develop practical coaching skills through experiential learning".
Paid work experience as a coach with Team Hallam, based at the University's Collegiate Campus, will also be provided.
TASS is a government initiative funded by Sport England.
