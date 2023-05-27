New Sheffield park celebrates city's fire service pioneer
A ceremony to mark the official opening of a new city centre play area is due to take place later in Sheffield.
Pound's Park has been built on the site of a former fire station and is named after the city's first Chief Fire Officer, Supt John Charles Pound.
His great-grandson, Gordon, is expected to attend an event at the park on Saturday morning to honour his memory.
A new musical pocket park will also be opened at the site, which is between Rockingham Street and Carver Street.
Supt Pound, who was born in 1833 and died in 1918, created Sheffield's first municipal fire brigade in 1869.
Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of Sheffield City Council's transport, regeneration and climate committee, said: "The dedication ceremony will be a special moment for the city, recognising John Charles Pound's contribution to Sheffield alongside his great-grandson Gordon.
"We're so pleased to be able to honour Mr Pound within the park with the unveiling of a new heritage board and some fantastic live performances and events."
The park had "already proven to be a hugely popular spot", Mr Miskell said.
Representatives from Sheffield City Council and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue will take part in a ceremony at the park at 11:00 BST, before a performance by Stand and Be Counted youth theatre and an afternoon of workshops and activities.
