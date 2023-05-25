Sheffield Man with a Pram hits £1m cancer fundraising target
- Published
A 84-year-old man who competes in races pushing a pram has reached his target of raising £1m for a cancer charity.
John Burkhill from Sheffield started his fundraising in 2007 following the death of his wife June and daughter Karen.
He has taken part in 1,038 races, including the London and New York marathons collecting money as he walks.
Mr Burkhill said he was "honestly lost for words" after hitting the £1m target.
"I'm truly humbled by it all and blown away," he said.
"People have said I'm a hero and legend, but those people who have put money in the bucket and donated, they are the heroes.
"I can't thank everyone enough for their support. They all might think I'm a bit daft, in the nicest possible way, but they got right behind what I'm trying to do for those affected by cancer.
"It seemed an impossible dream with an old pram, and a crazy think for an old man to do but we've done it."
Mr Burkhill dresses in a green wig and wears giant foam hands during his charity walks pushing his late daughter's pram.
He was awarded a British Empire Medal in 2013 for his fundraising, with a second bar for the medal in 2021. He was also given the British Citizen Award in January
Gemma Peters, Chief Executive of Macmillan Cancer Support, who will receive the £1m, said the charity was "immensely proud of John and so grateful for his incredible effort over the last 15 years".
"It is difficult to put into words just how phenomenal this achievement is, as John embodies everything that is good in humanity," she said.
"He is selfless beyond measure, having overcome such personal tragedy, and has put everybody else first before himself. John really has done whatever it takes for people living with cancer in trekking across the city most days, whatever the weather, and taking part in countless races across country pushing his late daughter's pram.
"We thank you, John, from the bottom of our hearts."
