'Over 100,000 trees' planted in Doncaster since 2021, council says
At least 100,000 new trees have been planted across Doncaster since 2021, the council has said.
In the last season alone, between November 2022 and March 2023, a total of 34,000 trees were planted, according to the authority.
Of those, over 21,000 were planted by local schools as part of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative.
Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, pledged in 2021 that one million trees would be planted across the borough by 2026.
As part of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative, which was launched to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, 45 Doncaster schools planted "Tiny Forests", copses, boundary hedgerows and single trees.
Local businesses and residents were also involved in 4,452 individual initiatives, Doncaster Council said.
While there was still "a long way to go" to reach the one million mark, the Mayor said she was "proud" of the enthusiasm shown by communities towards reaching that target.
"The climate and biodiversity emergency I declared in 2019 is, and will remain, one of the top priorities for City of Doncaster Council," she said.
"This tree-planting proactivity marks a significant piece of work in this area."
Doncaster Council officials have asked anyone planting trees to record their activity on the Tree Register.
