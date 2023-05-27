Teenager who died in Sheffield stabbing named by police
A 17-year-boy who died following a stabbing has been named by police.
Mohammed Iqbal died following the incident in the Crookes area of Sheffield at about 19:00 BST on Thursday, officers said.
South Yorkshire Police said Mohammed was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
A second man, aged 18, arrested as part of this investigation has now been bailed, South Yorkshire Police said.
A post-mortem examination on Friday found Mohammed died from a single stab wound.
Det Ch Insp Joanne Kemp, said: "Our thoughts remain with Mohammed's family at this most distressing of times, and they are being supported by specially trained officers."
She added: "I want to reassure the public our investigation into Mohammed's death is continuing at pace, and officers are working around the clock to piece together the circumstances of what happened on Thursday evening."
