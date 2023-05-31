Crews tackle Sheffield Lady Cannings Plantation woodland fire

Firefighters were called at 21:30 BST on Tuesday

Firefighters are tackling a large wildfire which has engulfed a woodland plantation in Sheffield.

The blaze at Lady Cannings Plantation prompted dozens of calls to the fire service and could be seen miles away.

Crews were called at 21:30 BST on Tuesday, with three South Yorkshire and Derbyshire teams and two wildfire units still on site on Wednesday.

The plantation is a commercially-managed, coniferous woodland on the edge of the Peak Park.

People are being urged to avoid the area
Crews and the wildfire units are still tackling the blaze

The woodland has a network of paths and two bike tracks and is a popular venue with outdoor enthusiasts.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to avoid the area while crews continue to tackle the blaze.

