Sheffield Wednesday: Thousands applaud play-off winners

Sheffield Wednesday Civic ReceptionMark Ansell/BBC
Thousands gathered to celebrate in Sheffield city centre
By Tim Dale
Sheffield Wednesday have celebrated their promotion to the Championship with an open-top bus parade.

Players and coaching staff travelled through the city centre to mark their League One play-off win over Barnsley.

Josh Windass's 123rd-minute goal sealed the Owls' return to English football's second tier at Wembley on Sunday.

Thousands of fans gathered to watch the team travel from Devonshire Green to Sheffield Town Hall, where they were given a civic reception.

The squad were greeted by a sea of blue and white-clad supporters as they arrived outside the Town Hall.

Mark Ansell/BBC
Fans donned blue and white for the parade through the city centre
Mark Ansell/BBC
The team were given a rapturous reception by fans
Mark Ansell/BBC
The team took to the steps of the Town Hall to thank fans for their support

The city's Lord Mayor Colin Ross had earlier said the event would be a "brilliant opportunity to come together" and celebrate "a fantastic achievement for the Owls".

Not all the winning squad were on the bus, with the club tweeting a message from striker Lee Gregory.

He said he was "gutted" not to be taking part but he was away with family.

"I want to thank all the fans for everything this season, especially for the amazing support at Wembley," he added.

PA Media
Jubilant fans greeted the team at Sheffield's Town Hall

