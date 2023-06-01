Woman arrested over Sheffield body find
A woman has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a body at a house in Sheffield.
A murder inquiry was launched after police found the body while searching a property on Crofton Avenue in Hillsborough on Tuesday.
There would be delays in establishing what happened and who the person was because of "conditions inside the property", police said.
The arrested woman, 40, was held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Det Ch Insp Andrea Bowell, from South Yorkshire Police, said officers were "pursuing multiple other lines of inquiry".
