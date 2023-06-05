Mayoral authority to vote on funding to support purchase of Doncaster Sheffield Airport
The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) is to decide whether to grant £3.1m to support the purchase of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
The authority's board will meet later to discuss a request from Doncaster Council for funding for legal action to force owners Peel Group to sell the site.
Peel closed the airport in November, saying it was not financially viable.
The council is considering pursuing a compulsory purchase order (CPO.)
In April, the local authority agreed to set aside £3.1m towards the costs of taking legal action. It said a CPO would only be needed if all other avenues, such as a negotiated sale or lease, were exhausted.
The council has asked SYMCA for financial support for "the costs of building a case", a report to the SYMCA's annual general meeting said.
Expected expenses include a financial viability assessment, the production of an outline business case, and professional service and legal fees, it added.
The council believes its costs could reach up to £6.25m and has warned it may be unable pursue a CPO if funding is refused.
It has not at this stage sought costs for the acquisition or operating of the airport should the legal action be successful.
The mayoral authority report, written by executive director of resources and investment Gareth Sutton, does not make a recommendation on how the board should vote.
But it said the proposal was "affordable" and noted the airport brought £108.4m into the region's economy each year when it was operating.
The council has said it wants to reopen the airport and "grow a cluster of businesses and commercial activity that complements traditional aerospace functions".
