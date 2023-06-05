Doncaster shooting: Man found with shotgun wounds in crashed car
A man is in a "life-threatening condition" in hospital after being found in a crashed car with gunshot wounds, police said.
South Yorkshire Police officers were called to Plumtree Hill Road near Fishlake, Doncaster, at about 19:45 BST on Sunday.
The 41-year-old man was found inside a green Toyota Land Cruiser and taken to hospital with shotgun injuries.
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.
The force said the men, who are aged 18, 19 and 22, also had shotgun injuries and knocked on the door of a house in Fishlake on Sunday evening asking for help.
The men, who were treated in hospital for minor injuries, remain in police custody.
Det Insp Chris Ronayne, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "A man has been left fighting for his life in hospital and we are working at pace to piece together what has happened.
"Local residents will see a heightened police presence in their community today to provide reassurance."
Police asked those with information or witnesses who saw the Toyota to make contact on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously.
