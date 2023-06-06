Meersbrook Park toilet plea to stop people getting caught short
- Published
Public toilets are desperately needed in a popular Sheffield park, parents have said.
A petition has been launched calling on the council to provide loos in the city's Meersbrook Park, which sits on a steep hillside.
Sarah Saunderson, who launched the appeal, said the park was used by many families "who just can't make it back up the big hill when caught out".
The petition on the council's website is due to run until 12 July.
The nearest public toilets to the Victorian park are about a mile (1.6km) away, according to council data.
Ms Saunderson has urged the authority to open the park's buildings to the public so they can use the loos or provide new facilities.
'Busting'
Most park users could "not afford to go to a cafe and buy something just to use the toilet", she said.
"There's nothing worse than busting for the loo, but not being able to go due to screaming children who won't leave the playground fast enough so you can make it," she added.
Concerns have been raised before about the lack of public lavatories in Sheffield putting people off going out, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Alyssa Widdowson previously launched a petition calling for better facilities across the city.
In that petition Ms Widdowson said: "Having no toilets around the city is excluding others that may need to use it more. They may feel more anxious and worried about visiting because of the lack of toilets.
"We don't want that though - we want to be known as an inclusive city."
