Arctic Monkeys: Thousands expected at Hillsborough Park homecoming gigs
- Published
Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys are set to return to the Steel City for the first time in nearly five years.
The band, who released latest album The Car in October, will play homecoming gigs at Hillsborough Park on Friday and Saturday as part of their tour.
They will be supported by Liverpool's The Mysterines and Swedish rock band The Hives.
A number of roads will be closed with traffic and public transport disruption expected on both days.
This month, Arctic Monkeys also celebrate the 20th anniversary of their first gig at The Grapes pub in Sheffield on 13 June 2003.
'It's a celebration'
Having last performed live in Sheffield in September 2018, drummer Matt Helders told BBC Radio Sheffield the band were looking forward to returning to the city.
He added: "It does come with a bit more pressure in a way, I suppose, because people [will be there] who have been there for the whole journey and have seen every version of us. But ultimately it's a celebration, a nice homecoming."
Thousands of people are set to descend on Hillsborough Park over the weekend and one fan from Chile told the BBC he had travelled 8,000 miles for the concert, saying it was "a dream come true" to attend.
Meanwhile, locals are excited to see the band return.
One resident said: "It takes me back to growing up and being a teenager, that's when they were really big. Makes you feel proud because they are from Sheffield and put Sheffield on the map."
Music venue and nightclub The Leadmill will be hosting after-show parties which will see Leadmill Road shut from 16:00 BST on Friday to 08:00 BST on Sunday.
Stagecoach has also warned concertgoers of tram wait times of up to 90 minutes with delays likely due to the large volume of people leaving the Hillsborough area.
Doors for the concerts will open at 16:00 BST and the events are set to start at 17:00 BST.
