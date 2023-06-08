Drill rapper planned terror attack after watching IS video, court told
A drill rapper planned a terrorist attack after watching a video from the Islamic State (IS) group showing the killing of prisoners, a court heard.
Al-Arfat Hassan used his music to "glorify" IS killings and gained an online following under the name TS, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
Hassan, 20, from Enfield, north London, is on trial alongside one of his fans, a 16-year-old boy from Leeds.
They both deny charges including preparing terrorist acts.
Mr Hassan is also charged with possessing an explosive substance under suspicious circumstances, while the 16-year-old is accused of possessing a document likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.
'Heavily radicalised'
Jurors heard the pair had "become heavily radicalised" by late 2021 and both "supported an extreme Islamist ideology".
Prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford KC said they had taken inspiration from a video called You Must Fight Them O Muwahid, which was published by the media wing of IS, which featured the murder of a prisoner during a "gruesome demonstration" on knife attacks, and instructions on how to manufacture an improvised explosive device.
In one set of his lyrics, Mr Hassan referred to IS victims including James Foley, Steven Sotloff and Alan Henning being "put in a box", as well as the editor of the Charlie Hebdo magazine and murdered soldier Lee Rigby, Mr Sandiford said.
In the same rap, Mr Hassan "identified London as a target for a bomb attack", he added.
Meanwhile, the 16-year-old started telling his mother about his support for the enforcement of Sharia Law and his view that IS enforced it in the "right way" in May 2021, the court was told.
Mr Sandiford said both defendants expressed a desire for martyrdom on numerous occasions, with the younger defendant telling his mother at the age of 14 that "rage was building up inside him, that he had had enough of this worldly life and he was heading straight for martyrdom, he just wanted to leave the world and meet Allah, though as a mujahid [soldier] rather than a suicide bomber".
Having met through Mr Hassan's music, the pair developed a close bond in the months leading up to their arrests, despite the teenager's mother warning her son to stay away from Mr Hassan, the court heard.
Both defendants deny the charges and the trial continues.
