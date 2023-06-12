Tuffnells: Parcel firm goes bust with loss of more than 2,000 jobs
More than 2,000 workers are to be made redundant after delivery firm Tuffnells Parcels Express went into administration.
The Sheffield-based business has appointed joint administrators at Interpath Advisory after failing to secure new funding.
The majority of Tuffnells' 2,200 employees, working across its 33 UK depots, will be made redundant, Interpath said.
Just 128 staff have been retained.
All its transport hubs and depots have been closed.
'Devastating'
Rick Harrison, joint administrator, said Tuffnells provided delivery services to more than 4,000 businesses across the UK under its 'The Big Green Parcel Machine' brand.
"Unfortunately, the highly competitive nature of the UK parcel delivery market, coupled with significant inflation across the company's fixed cost base in recent times, has resulted in the company experiencing intense pressure on cashflow."
Mr Harrison said he appreciated the news would be "devastating" for employees.
"Regrettably, with deliveries suspended and with no prospect of them resuming in the immediate term, we have had to make the majority of staff redundant."
He said their first priority would be to support all those affected and helping them to make claims to the Redundancy Payments Office.
Joint administrator Howard Smith said customers would be aware all the firm's transport hubs and depots were shut.
"Our team will be making contact with customers over the coming days to arrange parcel collection," he added.
