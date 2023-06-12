Sheffield baby bank inundated with support after cot appeal
A baby bank said it had been inundated with donations and support after issuing an urgent appeal for cots.
Baby Basics in Sheffield was forced to suspend its waiting list for cots after a spike in demand meant it had more than 20 families in need of help.
However, after appealing on social media the volunteer-led charity said it had been overwhelmed by offers.
Chief executive Cat Ross said since Friday they had been gifted 13 cots, with others offering to buy new beds.
Following the response, the charity said it was close to clearing the waiting list, but Ms Ross said there was "no doubt" they would receive more referrals this week.
She said that over the past year the baby bank had been seen an increase in demand while simultaneously seeing a drop in donations due to the cost of living crisis.
Baby Basics, which was set up in Sheffield in 2009, now has 55 centres across the UK helping to supply essentials to mothers and new families.
In 2020 the now Princess of Wales visited the baby bank to lead a drive for donations.
Speaking at the time, she said: "Having somewhere to turn to for support is important for all families, and baby banks work every day, up and down the country, to provide immediate, tangible and practical help for parents and carers when they are most in need."
Ms Ross added: "Anybody at anytime can find themselves in the need of a baby or food bank, there is no shame in that."
