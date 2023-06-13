South Yorkshire Police refers itself to watchdog over custody death
South Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the police watchdog after a man died while in custody in Doncaster.
The force said the man had been detained at about 16:30 BST on Monday in the Moorends area.
He became unresponsive and stopped breathing when taken into custody and was taken to hospital where he died, police said.
Officers said road closures were in place at Wembley Road and Marsh Road after the arrest.
No further details have yet been released.
A force spokesperson said the family of the dead man had been informed and were being supported.
They added: "As with all deaths in police custody, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct."
