DocFest: Sheffield documentary film festival returns for 30th year
Sheffield's world-renowned documentary film festival, DocFest, has returned for its 30th year.
The 2023 programme will open later with a world premiere of Tish, a portrait of North East photographer Tish Murtha.
Organisers said this year's festival had a "truly international, intersectional and innovative line-up of films and events".
112 films will be screened at city-centre venues between 14 and 19 June.
They will include 37 world premieres and 47 UK premieres drawn from just under 2,500 entries. Films being shown for the first time include music documentaries Wham! and TLC Forever.
As well as film, the festival will include a performance of the Jonathan Freedland play Jews. In Their Own Words at the Playhouse, live podcast events, premieres of TV series, and virtual reality exhibitions.
Talks include a BBC interview with actor, director and author David Harewood, the comedian Munya Chawawa discussing his documentary How To Survive a Dictator, and an appearance from 2021 Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis.
Alex Cooke, chair of DocFest's board of trustee, said: "We are delighted to celebrate our 30th edition with such a strong and varied line-up.
"From humble beginnings, Sheffield DocFest continues to grow, helping to forge lasting careers, develop new talent, and facilitate exciting new works to be funded, produced, and exhibited."
'Unique and world-leading'
The first DocFest in 1994 showed 42 films over two days to an audience of about 2,000.
More than 32,000 people attended the 2022 festival, the first involving in-person events since the Covid pandemic.
Organisers said they were expecting increased numbers this year, with industry delegate pass sales up 24%.
DocFest brings an estimated £1.4m into the city, according to Sheffield City Council.
Diana Buckley, the council's director of economy, skills and culture, said: "We always look forward to seeing what surprises are in store for the city and the range of international visitors who join us from around the world to celebrate this unique and world-leading cultural event."
