Man suffers burns in 'deliberate' Sheffield caravan blaze
A caravan fire in Sheffield which left a man needing hospital treatment for burns is being treated as arson, South Yorkshire Fire Service has said.
Fire crews were called to Gregg House Road at about 03:30 BST on Tuesday.
A caravan was found to be ablaze, with flames also having spread to two nearby cars and the front of a house.
One man suffered burns to his hand and forehead in the fire, which was thought to have been started deliberately, the fire service said.
Firefighters left the scene shortly before 05:00 BST, a spokesperson added.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.
