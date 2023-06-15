Emaciated puppy found in South Yorkshire making progress - RSPCA
A severely emaciated puppy found straying in a South Yorkshire village is making "promising' progress", RSPCA officials say.
The female Spaniel cross, found in Skellow, and now called Tina, was found by a member of the public on 30 May.
She was at least half her expected body weight, according to the charity.
The RSPCA has appealed to anyone with information about Tina, who is believed to be between six and seven months old, to get in touch.
Sara Jordan, deputy chief inspector who is investigating the incident, said: "Despite Tina's emaciated condition she's a bright and loving little character. The vet who examined her was very surprised by her bright demeanour, given she only weighed 6.2kg and probably should have been two or even three times that.
"Someone must have loved her at some point as she is the sweetest pup and she came to us wearing a red collar which was hanging off - the assumption is that it will have fitted her at some point and then she's lost weight.
Ms Jordan said Tina, who was now in the care of a foster family, still had a long way to go, but was making good progress.
