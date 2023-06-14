Doncaster crash: Castleford motorcyclist killed in collision with car
A motorcyclist has been killed in a collision with a car near Doncaster.
Emergency services were called to Hangman Stone Lane, in High Melton, after the two vehicles collided at about 14:25 BST on Tuesday.
South Yorkshire Police said the 43-year-old motorbike rider, a man from Castleford, died at the scene.
Officers investigating the crash have appealed for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area to come forward.
