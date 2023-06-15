Rotherham man's leg broken amid knifeman rumours
A man has been left with a "severely broken leg" after residents in Rotherham turned vigilante amid rumours a knifeman was on the loose.
Police said there was "significant disorder" on Wath Road after people "took matters into their own hands".
The attack came after officers had received several calls on Wednesday about a man seen with a knife, which led to speculation on social media.
A man, 33, had since been arrested on suspicion of affray, police said.
Three reports had been received on Wednesday about a man being seen with a knife in Wath, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Emergency services were called to Denman Road at about 17:45 BST after reports a woman had been stabbed, but her injuries were due to a pre-existing condition and she had not suffered any stab wounds, the force said.
'Avoid speculation'
Supt Andy Wright said: "Following a report a woman had been stabbed yesterday evening, we have now spoken to the complainant and numerous lines of inquiry have led us to the conclusion that no such incident occurred.
"After disorder on Wath Road yesterday evening, I would like to remind everyone to avoid speculation and taking matters in to their own hands.
"I can understand the high level of concern among the community and an increased number of officers will remain in the area today to offer reassurance.
"We are working closely with schools to ensure parents and children feel safe," Supt Wright added.
Inquiries were ongoing to establish what exactly had happened, police said.
