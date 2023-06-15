Young's Seafood Grimsby site closure proposal puts 285 jobs at risk
More than 200 jobs are at risk after the proposed closure of a Young's Seafood factory in Grimsby.
Proposals have been announced to stop production at the Marsden Road site and move what is left to its other factory in Grimsby and a site in Scotland.
Sofina Foods Europe, which owns Young's, said the threatened site, which employs 285 people, was "no longer financially sustainable".
Staff and unions will be consulted before any formal decision is made.
The company said the Marsden Road site, which is predominantly used to produce its whitefish products, could cease production from October.
