Sheffield celebrates Armed Forces Day with ceremony and parade
Commemorative events are taking place in Sheffield to mark Armed Forces Day.
Events - which start in Peace Gardens at 11:00 BST - include a veterans' parade and ceremony to honour those who served.
There will also be displays from the military, police cadets and the Royal British Legion, along with music from the Ashby Big Band.
It was an opportunity to pay tribute to "our armed forces", a spokesperson for Sheffield City Council said.
Sheffield's Lord Mayor, Colin Ross, said: "At this year's Armed Forces and Veterans Day we commend the devotion to duty of all those who have served, or continue to serve whether at home or abroad.
"It will be an honour to attend the event and celebrate our loyal armed forces and veterans... and I am proud that Sheffield comes out in force to commemorate those who have served," he said.
Councillor Denise Fox, Armed Forces Champion, added: "This year we will be commemorating women and special forces - two groups who have played a crucial role in our armed forces for centuries.
"We will be honouring their brave and dedicated work and the roles they have played in serving and protecting our country."
A number of towns and cities are hosting events ahead of Armed Forces Day, which takes place on 24 June this year.
