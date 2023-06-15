Sheffield Park Hill parking zone plan scrapped after protests
- Published
Plans for a controversial Sheffield parking zone have been scrapped after hundreds of people complained.
The Park Hill plan aimed to improve the parking situation around the city's station by introducing a permit scheme.
But the council received more than 900 objections to the zone saying it was not necessary and expressing fears about the cost of permits.
Councillors dropped the plans at a meeting on Wednesday and said they would look at a new approach.
The council originally put forward the plans to tackle a high demand for parking in the area, which it said could also cause obstructions for emergency vehicles and access problems for businesses and residents.
The size of the scheme was reduced in February in response to complaints from residents, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
But the council's transport, regeneration and climate change committee has now voted not to continue with the plans.
Councillor Sioned-Mair Richards told the meeting: "I think judging by the mood and the feeling of all local residents we have to stop this and start again."
She said the council should "knock this on the head and start again in a very small discussion group way and I'm still not convinced we will get any kind of consensus".
Councillor Ian Auckland agreed: "We need to go back to the drawing board on this one and look again."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.