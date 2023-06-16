Man arrested after Rotherham vigilante attack
- Published
A 41-year-old man has been arrested following a vigilante attack which left a man with a "severely broken leg".
People in Rotherham had "taken the law into their own hands" amid rumours a knifeman was on the loose, police said.
The attack came on Wednesday after false information was spread in the community and on social media over reports a woman had been stabbed.
The arrested man was being held on suspicion of violent disorder and assault, officers said.
'Significant disorder'
Three reports had been received earlier on Wednesday about a man seen with a knife in Wath, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Emergency services were called to Denman Road at about 17:45 BST after reports a woman had been stabbed.
However, police said that after officers spoke to the complainant and following further inquiries, they concluded "no such incident had occurred".
Then, shortly after 19:30 BST, "significant disorder" broke out at a property on Wath Road which led to a man being taken to hospital with "multiple fractures to one leg".
'Enormous concern'
Supt Andy Wright said officers had since been "working around the clock" to establish what had happened.
"The speculation around this incident has been huge and we know a large amount of false information has circulated on social media and within the community," he said.
"This has led to enormous concern and indeed harm when members of the community appeared to take the law into their own hands."
High visibility patrols were continuing in Wath and investigations were ongoing into the reports of a man threatening people with a knife, police said.
A 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of affray over the reports remained in custody, the force added.
